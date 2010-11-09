Procter & Gamble Partners With Indian Startup to Deliver Health Care to the Next Billion Consumers

Healthpoint Services is a small startup with a big goal: transforming rural healthcare for India by delivering a one-stop shop of pharmacy, clinic, tele-medicine, and clean drinking water. The global branded product company Procter and Gamble (P&G) has a goal of its own: to reach another 1 billion consumers by 2015. Now the multinational and the startup are working together to reach both their goals in a newly announced partnership to improve and scale the Healthpoint model in India.

“It’s quite interesting as a social enterprise startup to be negotiating and partnering with a giant company like P&G,” Healthpoint CEO and co-founder, Al Hammond, tells Fast Company.

” What’s even more amazing is to realize that we know things they don’t, like how to operate in rural communities in the base of the pyramid or how to touch consumers through services instead of products.”

P&G will be assigning its employees to the Healthpoint clinics,

along with supplying financial and other know-how, with the intention of

increasing its own understanding of, and access to, its next billion

customers.

“Our partnership with Healthpoint Services presents an innovative

learning opportunity for P&G to touch and improve more consumers’

lives, consistent with our overall Company Purpose and core beliefs,” FutureWorks Vice President Nathan

Estruth tells Fast Company.

“For P&G, this strategic learning partnership also provides us with a

unique opportunity to learn about product and service models with rural

Indian consumers.”

The P&G entity that entered into the partnership

with Healthpoint services is called FutureWorks. This arm of P&G is specifically devoted to developing and scaling

new business models and new category innovations for the company,

primarily via external partnerships.

“And I have to give P&G credit–they are quite committed to

partnering to learn new things, unlike some large companies, and they

are serious about learning how to provide services to consumers in areas

such as health care and water–way beyond their traditional comfort zone

in consumer goods,” says Hammond.