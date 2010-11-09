advertisement
Change Generation: How Marie Forleo Is Giving Women Rich, Happy, and Hot Lives

By shatterbox staff1 minute Read

*In Partnership with

 

About Marie Forleo: Marie Forleo has helped thousands of women entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses, transform their lives and live Rich, Happy & Hot. She recently had the honor of being the first woman interviewed by the world-renowned Anthony Robbins for his DVD training program, The New Money Masters. As a best-selling author, speaker, online-entrepreneur, Nike Athlete and Master Trainer, fitness personality, and dancer/choreographer, Marie has defied conventional wisdom and achieved phenomenal success across multiple industries.

About Rich, Happy, and Hot: The Rich, Happy & Hot™ brand is dedicated to empowering women with tools to create financial, spiritual and emotional wealth through entrepreneurship. With her Change Your Life, Change the World ® model, an investment in the RHH Virtual Mastery coaching program triggers an investment in social change. A portion of the program profit goes to women and girl-focused philanthropy and mircoloans. Through dynamic coaching programs, elite adventure mastermind, home study programs, live events and blog, Marie educates and inspires with a rare mix of humor, wisdom, and razor-sharp insight.

Change Generation

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.

