Work Smart 2: Improving Your Organization’s Social Media Presence

Organizations using social media, there’s something you must know: getting thousands of Facebook fans or Twitter followers isn’t as important as what you do with them. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, an important charity in my town asks how they can improve their online presence–especially in social media. I offered a few tips for using outlets like Twitter and Facebook to attract and engage web-savvy donors and volunteers, and then associate editor at Mashable, Jennifer Van Grove, gives her advice.

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Jennifer Van Grove of Mashable.com, Jose Gonzalez of Father Joe’s Villages for appearing in this episode, and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.