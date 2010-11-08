Google Chrome Gifts Connectivity to Holiday Airline Passengers

Those nice people at Google Chrome have just announced their Christmas munificence. And what munificence it is, provided you’re booked on either a Delta, AirTran, or Virgin America Flight any time between November 20, 2010 and January 2, 2011. And you like to stay connected at all times. And if you don’t mind being surrounded by people tapping away on their media devices as they increase their social media output/buy last-minute presents on the web/watch YouTube videos ad infinitum.

This time last year, the Mountain View firm gave the gift of connectability to travelers at 47 airports throughout the U.S., so this year’s offering is a step–30,000 of them–up. The 2010 offer is not the first time that Google has hooked up with Virgin America to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights. The six-week present will, says Google, bring the Internet to 700 planes, and an estimated 15 million people.

“We are constantly working to help provide a better web experience to users around the world, said Google’s VP of Product Management, Sundar Pichai. “Whether it be building a better browser with Chrome or bringing free Wi-Fi to air travellers this holiday season, we are constantly innovating to ensure users’ access to the web is fast, simple and seamless.”

If, however, the constant tapping on mobile devices by other people is your idea of the seventh circle of hell, you’ve got a fortnight to find an alternative method of transport.