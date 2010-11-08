Why You Should Start a Company in… Kansas City

Kansas City is home to

the Kauffman Foundation, a $2 billion organization dedicated entirely to

research and funding of entrepreneurial efforts. And beginning February, entrepreneurs will descend upon the city in KC’s version of a startup incubator:

Kauffman Labs, which is paying entrepreneurs for up to six months while they

build out their startups. But while the city hosts several

of Kauffman’s offspring–and there is an emerging angel investment community that’s being activated to support homegrown talent–it isn’t yet a hotbed of startup activity.

Bo Fishback, who runs Kauffman Labs, told us about the

Kauffman legacy and why Kansas City’s budding entrepreneurial ecosystem has long-term potential. What makes Kansas

City a great place for startups? Kansas City has uniquely embraced the idea that

the entrepreneurs who found companies can build them to multibillion dollar

companies and be truly transformative. And that is something that a lot of

places you hear people kind of really preach the opposite of that, so this idea

of companies that are built to last by the entrepreneurs who found them is just

something that is embraced here, and the way that entrepreneurs are cultivated

and how they engage with the ecosystem, I think you see that here more than

almost any other city that I’ve been to. The willingness of entrepreneurs who have been successful to

come to the table and help people at the very earliest stages when there is

nothing in it for them is also unique. They embrace the idea that

helping entrepreneurs is good for everyone in the world really, but certainly

in a regional ecosystem, is more pervasive and widely held here than almost any

other city on the planet. Part of that is because so many of those

entrepreneurs were helped along the way. Who are some of those entrepreneurs? The Helzberg Entrepreneurial Mentor Program was created by

this guy named Barnett Helzberg who started Helzberg Diamonds whose company was

acquired by Warren Buffett, and his mentor was actually Mr. Kauffman. So it’s

quite of a robust program and it is to help the founders of companies who’ve

gotten to a stage where they’ve got the real potential to scale.

Another program that happens earlier stage here that is just

such a cool one is called KTech Pipeline. It is a program that is geared at

attracting the most talented early stage founders in the region and basically,

it actually pays them a stipend. It’s like a fellowship program that goes along

with helping them for two years to kind of help take their company to the next

stage, and it’s all about how you help entrepreneurs think about scale and

think about how to grow well outside of the region and to really be a global

company. And Kauffman Labs is something we’re spinning off, and what it is it’s

a laboratory, but it’s a laboratory for starting billion dollar companies with

entrepreneurs. What is the role of the Kauffman Foundation in the Kansas City startup ecosystem? The whole reason the Kauffman Foundation exists is because

Mr. Kauffman did not believe that entrepreneurs are this unique breed of person

and after they are successful, that’s because they were this kind of special

human being that was kind of born as an entrepreneur. So one of the amazing

things in Kansas City is that that legacy is palpable here with the other

entrepreneurs who are here, and as you talk to people who want to build the

next great companies, or the people who built multibillion dollar companies in

the last 20 years, you find a very direct lineage between actually many of them

and Mr. Kauffman. So a lot of the programs that are here to help entrepreneurs

and a lot of the investors, actually there’s still a very direct correlation there.

So there’s a few multibillion dollar companies in town that have been built in

some ways on the heels of that ecosystem. There’s a company called Cerner, I

think it’s maybe a $7 billion company today. Another company that I’m sure

you’ve heard of called Garmin the GPS company is based here. These are multibillion dollar companies and what I want to

say about them is not that they are multibillion dollar companies and they

happen to be in Kansas City, what is amazing is about those two companies, and

there’s a few other examples here, but I think Kansas City has an amazing

legacy of companies that are founded, grown and run even at the multibillion

dollar level by the entrepreneurs who created them. The culture here is not one

of there’s a group of guys with great ideas, who get a company to a certain

state and then you have to bring in professional management to help take it to

the next level. What types of

startups do better in Kansas City? I think Kansas City does really well in companies that are

infrastructure plays that require real commitment and longevity and true

infrastructure-like support to be successful. This is not a place that really

heavily embraces the quick flip. Cerner is a company that is revolutionizing

the way that electronic medical records impact healthcare. That is not a

company that you build and sell for $25 million to Google next year. That is a

company that was founded 20 years ago and is just now at the point where people

are really understanding how important that is to do things like erase medical

errors in the hospital system. So it is like this big visionary company, it is

a long play, and it doesn’t mean it needed to raise a billion dollars in

venture capital. It went public, it raised venture capital, but it is a company

that took a long term commitment to build. And that is why I think there are

technology companies like that.

If you think about ecosystems of talent where there’s unfair

advantages, I would say healthcare, healthcare information technology and

healthcare services are huge here.

I just had breakfast with a guy a couple of weeks ago who moved here

from another city to found his company because of the unique kind of healthcare

expertise here. Another area is mobile. Sprint’s world headquarters are in

Kansas City. Sprint’s contraction actually over the last few years has been a

big boom to the entrepreneurial ecosystem because they’ve been laying people

off and a lot of those people are going to found companies. So there’s a huge

talent base for both mobile developers, but more importantly than mobile

developers, there are people who understand the infrastructure it takes to

build a company In that space, and what does it mean to sell to a carrier. If

you want to sell to Sprint, AT&T or Verizon, and I don’t mean sell your

company, I mean sell your product,

that’s kind of a bit different than a consumer Web play or something

like that. That means your sales cycles take two years and that kind of stuff.

The fact is that there are thousands or maybe even tens of thousands of people

who’ve grown up in that environment are now looking for opportunities to go

build companies, and there’s a huge huge talent base there. What kind of capital

is available for entrepreneurs in Kansas City? There’s not a lot of organized venture capital here, but

there’s a huge amount of angel investment here. The great thing about Kansas

City, the wealth here is easily moved to invest. So on the one hand there are

some particular assets here. There’s a thing called the Kansas Bioscience Authority

which is right outside of Kansas City that has a $500 million fund that exists

to help support bioscience entrepreneurs here. So there’s a half a billion dollar fund here just to help bioscience companies to be more

successful. There is scattered venture capital, but this is not a place that

really believes venture capital is the recipe to help fuel that entrepreneurial

ecosystem. There’s always this underlying conversation about is the money there

to help those companies scale? We know the money is here. All you have to do is

drive down Ward Parkway and look at the kind of houses there and you get to see

in person the entrepreneurial legacy, and angel investors one through 300. There’s just now starting to be a lot more transparency around who those

investors are and how you get them involved. One of the things we’ve seen is

that the entrepreneurs here as soon as they are successful turn around and

become angels. There’s a company called Proteon that signed about a $700

million deal with Novartis last year and immediately the founder of that

company, Nick Franano, founded a new company that is wholly focused on helping

other biotech entrepreneurs in town be successful. I think we think a lot about

angel investors here who can really help people grow.

Laura Rich is a freelance writer and co-founder of Recessionwire. [Photo by Caleb Zahnd]


