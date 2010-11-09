Four Reasons Why Power Enhances Your Performance

The people with power in any organization are usually its top performers. (Not always, I know, but that’s a topic for another post). It’s natural to assume that the reason they’ve ended up with so much power is precisely because they are top performers. But in many cases, it’s the other way around–power creates peak performance.

Studies show that powerful people, even when working alone, work differently than those with less power. Often, their work is simply better. This is true regardless of how long the person in question has been powerful–in fact, you can bring people into a room, assign one of them at random to be the “leader,” and immediately begin to see the difference.

Psychologists find that power leads to better performance, particularly on complex or difficult tasks that require effort and persistence, for four reasons:

1. Leaders feel responsible to the group they are leading, and to its goals. This is an added motivation that followers often lack.

2. All eyes are on them. Leaders feel more individually identified and therefore more accountable for their own work. Because they expect to be noticed by others, they feel pressured to set a good example.

3. Power stimulates the brain — specifically, what psychologists refer to as the brain’s executive function, which is instrumental when it comes to achieving goals. When participants in the laboratory are given power over the outcomes of others, we find that they are better able to control their attention, plan future behavior, and take goal-directed actions, all hallmarks of superior executive function.

4. Power keeps you going. A recent set of studies show that powerful people not only outperform the less powerful, but that they continue to be able to do so even when their energy and willpower has been seriously depleted.