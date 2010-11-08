Black Friday: In Search of a Deal [Infographic]

Christmas shopping has gone from a mad race that often included prep-time the night before and getting in line hours before stores opened (and they normally open early on Black Friday). The tension was thick. The deals were plentiful. The hunt for the perfect Christmas gift was a cutthroat quest that turned many a mild-mannered citizen into a cold-hearted deal pirate.

Things have changed over the last couple of years as more people are going online and avoiding the lines, chaos, and headache of hitting the brick-and-mortar trail. Our friends at Savings put together this excellent Infographic that portrays where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re likely going later this month.

(via: Savings.com)