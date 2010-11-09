Crocs Comeback: Plastic Shoemaker Back From Dead With 250 Styles

When you think Crocs, you think ugly, comfy plastic clogs.

But since its stock (and cool factor) tanked back in 2008, the company has been

trying to reinvent itself as a bona fide footwear manufacturer, not just a

one-hit-wonder.

Take a look at the company’s just-released third-quarter

earnings report, and you’ll see that nearly one-third of Crocs’ revenues come

from new products like sneakers, boots, sandals, flip-flops and even high

heels. You’ll also notice that the company’s bottom line has improved—net

income for the recent quarter was $25 million, up from $22.1 million last year.

But while the expanding lineup has helped slumping sales, the company is still caught between its loyal customers and reaching out to new ones. “In some cases their styles look too much like their

predecessor [the original clogs], and in some cases they don’t look enough like

their predecessor,” says Marshal Cohen, who tracks the footwear and apparel

industries for NPD Group, a New York-based market research firm.

When it went public four years ago, Crocs offered just nine

models of shoes. Sure, critics called the shoes “hideous” (Cohen calls them the

bulldog of footwear—so ugly they’re cute), but that didn’t stop them from

selling like hotcakes. Everyone was wearing Crocs—grandmas, teens, even

two-year-olds. In the fall of 2007, Crocs’

stock hit an all-time high of $75.21. But soon after, the novelty wore off. By November

2008, Crocs’ stock price had tanked to just 79 cents a share. By the end of the

year, the company had lost a whopping $185.1 million.

That’s why, about a year ago, the company called its top

executives in for a strategy meeting. “We went through the different kinds of corporations—sales

driven, operations driven, etc.,” says Dale Bathum, Crocs’ VP of product. “We

decided that we are a product driven company.”