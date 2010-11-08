Why Facebook Browsing Annihilates Web Browsing

Recent research suggests that Facebook is overtaking search engines in terms of “time spent” on the web. Want

to see where the trendline is heading? Take a look at young

female Facebook users, who spend as much as 5 hours on the site per

day—and almost no time on the wider web. You’d better get your brand’s

Facebook page in order. Here’s how and why.

Back in April, Mark Zuckerberg introduced Facebook’s “Open Graph” initiative, an Internet-wide protocol for making any webpage “equivalent to a Facebook page.” With a few bits of code, any web developer could add social networking functionality to a page, integrating tools such as Facebook’s “like” button. Six months later, it seems that the bet has paid off: Social plug-ins (ie, “like” “share” and “recommend” buttons) are now, according to Facebook, present on more than two million websites.

Marketers have been some of the most enthusiastic adopters of social plug-ins, which allow brands to convert impressions into lasting relationships. Once a consumer “likes” a brand, the brand establishes a dedicated communication channel, the Facebook newsfeed, for pushing out further messages. Last month, the Facebook “like” button began appearing in banner ads from J.C. Penny and Mountain Dew, entreating consumers not to rush to stores or the nearest soda machine but to simply engage with the brands in a new way.

Around the time of the Open Graph launch, this line of thinking caused speculation that Facebook was headed for a fight with Google. But recent research suggests that perhaps Zuckerburg didn’t need to expand Facebook’s reach in order to conquer the wider web after all; for certain groups of younger users, we’ve seen a trend toward the rest of the web moving into Facebook itself.

In a recent study of 21-29 year old females, we saw a surprising number spending as many as five hours per day on Facebook, with much of that activity being what the respondents nearly all called “nosing around” (we’ll call it “social browsing.”) This largely consists of seeing what your friends are or were up to: Reading status updates, clicking and watching video links, shuffling through photos of friends’ nights out and comparing those nights to ones own.

To people familiar with Facebook, this behavior, of course, is not unexpected. But what we found most interesting about it was that, for this group, social browsing had largely replaced all other forms of web browsing.