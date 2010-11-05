We’re Hiring: Coordinator/Associate Manager of Digital Advertising Operations

Job Requirements:

College degree or 1+ year of related experience and/or training; One plus year experience in ad trafficking, web design or related field; Two plus years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard, e.g., MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA; Strong written and verbal communication skills; Strong relationship skills; Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects; Analytical; Team player; PC literate and Microsoft Office wiz.

About Our Company:

Mansueto Ventures publishes two consumer business magazines, Inc. and Fast Company and their associated websites, Inc.com and Fastcompany.com.

The primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic and manage all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. and Fast Company properties to maximize revenue. Job Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to: Maintaining and communicating technical specs to sales, clients and agencies; Securing and testing campaign creatives for spec compliance; Accurately trafficking ads in front-end software (DSM) and the ad servers (DFP) within timeframe; Monitoring campaign performance; Analyzing performance reports to monitor campaign delivery; Support for day-to-day operational issues of Digital Ad Sales; Support for the Digital Ad Operations/Client Management team.

Send your resume to Steven Suthiana at ssuthiana (at) mvpub (dot) com.