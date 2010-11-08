Companies Who Care Outperform All Others – Why?

In his book Firms of

Endearment, Raj Sisodia proves that success of any enterprise is built on a

foundation that goes deeper than what we do and how we do it. In the FoE (Firms of Endearment) companies,

terms like purpose, meaning, appreciation, joy, and yes, even love are not only

acceptable, they are critical in the corporate language and culture. And they are not reserved for internal use

only; they are attributes that are applied to all stakeholders–employees,

customers, suppliers, investors and society.

This is not a call to embrace a new paradigm based simply on

a touchy-feely justification that corporations should simply do the “right

thing.” This is about an in depth study

of firms that have out produced their peers and the market as a whole. The publicly traded FoE companies

studied returned 750% over 10 years

while the S&P overall provided a 128% return. What is even more telling is

that over the last 5 years, these same companies provided their investors 205%

return, when the S&P lost 13%. And

many of these companies are well known–Southwest Airlines, IKEA, Whole Foods,

Trader Joes, The Container Store to name a few.

What gives? Why does

having attributes such as caring, appreciation and love as part of the corporate

culture make such a difference?

It’s simple, actually.

As described in The Living Organization® model, the act of

producing goods and services is an act of transforming energy. The more energy

you have available and the more you focus that energy, the greater the

results. The attributes that are core to

the corporate culture of FoE companies set a context that allows for a greater

flow of energy through the system. This

energy is aligned and focused by their deep sense of meaning and purpose that

permeates through their whole stakeholder community.

It’s not so hard to understand how this happens. Think of the various relationships you have

had in your life, whether in business or personal. Think of those relationships where you felt

appreciated, truly appreciated. Now

compare those to relationships where you were simply having an interaction, a

transaction if you will. Which one gives

you more energy? Which one would your

prefer having more interactions with? Now turn it around. Don’t you

also experience more energy when you are being appreciative of what you are

doing and whom you are interacting with than if you were feeling dread about

it.

Now magnify that energy to the size of a corporation who, as

a collective, truly appreciates their customers, each other, and all stakeholders. How much more energy do they have available

to them? How much more would customers

choose these Firms of Endearment, over other choices?