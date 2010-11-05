Twitter Exec: We’re Not Competing With Developers

Twitter is becoming more proactive in its search for revenues — witness, for example, the decision earlier this week to start syndicating Promoted Tweets in users’ Timelines . Does that mean the company is going to start competing with the developers who created the Twitter-based tools that have made the service so successful? In a Q&A session at Mashery’s The Business of APIs Conference in San Francisco yesterday, Forbes National Editor Quentin Hardy put that question to Twitter’s Director for Platform Ryan Sarver.

No, said Sarver, just the opposite. Twitter’s primary goal, he said, is on “creating opportunity for the entire ecosystem.” That means the company is focused on two things: Bringing on new users and syndicating revenue out to developers. “The more users you bring on board, the more opportunity there is for developers,” Sarver said. So Twitter’s focus is on “the new core casual audiences.” “If we don’t help explain the value to them, and they don’t stick around, we lose that opportunity for revenue,” he said.

As for syndicating revenues for developers, Sarver said: “We’ve had the API for three years, and developers have built with us because of their faith and [their belief] that the product is strong. But in order for them to build real businesses, we have to get them that revenue and help them be successful.”

[App image: Flickr user The Next Web]