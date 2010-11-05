BMW to Produce Plug-in Hybrid Sportscar [Video]

Electric sportscar concepts abound, but it’s always exciting when an automaker announces actual production plans. Enter BMW, which announced this week that it will put its Vision EfficientDynamics plug-in hybrid concept into series production in 2013.

The vehicle, which was first unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt International Motor Show, won’t be the fastest BMW sportcar on the market–the 3,300 pound four-seater goes from 0 to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, has a top speed of 155 mph (much like the M3), and can generate a total of 323 hp–but it’s ultra-efficient, with a CO2 emissions rating of 159 grams per mile and a combined city/highway fuel economy of approximately 62 mpg.