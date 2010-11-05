Could This Business Model Change the World?

More and more businesses are exploring ways to do good, whether it be by behaving with greater social conscience, seeking to lessen their environmental footprint, or both.

There’s only one problem with this business-as-savior

model. That is, businesses weren’t designed to be saviors.

Certainly, you can tweak the model, introducing measures

that write sustainability and social conscience right into the company DNA.

But you keep bumping into the fact that businesses are

best when they’re focused on building shareholder value.

This fact wasn’t lost on Audette Exel. A no-nonsense Kiwi

with an incredible pedigree as both a banker and lawyer, Exel wanted to make a

positive impact but kept running into the limitations of the business model.

At the same time, she knew NGO was not the way to go.

Although they seemed to have a better grasp of the complex systems that

enveloped social or environmental problems, NGO’s couldn’t realize their potential

because they were constantly strapped for cash.

So, in a move that underlined her common sense and can-do

attitude, Exel built one of each.