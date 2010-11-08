Focusing in the Age of Distraction: 3 Time-Proven Strategies

“It’s hard to get work done. There are just too many distractions.” Sound familiar? From the recent spate of news coverage, you would think this is a new problem, brought on by the proliferation of the Internet, mobile phones, and social networks. But is it really?

It turns out that people have been complaining about the

impact of distractions on creative thinking for centuries. Monastic life was

one extreme way to deal with this problem from at least the time of the Greeks. But that was never a practical lifestyle for

most people. So, from the “there is

nothing new under the sun” department, here are some time-tested, practical suggestions

for dealing with distractions, provided

by scholars from as early as the 1300s.

• Georg Spalatin, a

scholar who lived in Saxony in the 1500s, wrote a letter to his patron, the

prince of Saxony, requesting an interruption-free work space for deep thinking. In his case,

this was partly to break free of the distractions created by his mother-in-law,

who he referred to as his “home-devil” (note: the more things change, the more

they stay the same). Spalatin found his refuge

in a chapel in the woods.

What would he say if he were

alive today? Create a workspace with no TV, no Internet

surfing, and no text messaging. This can be a room in the house, a work area, or

a municipal park. Even a garden shed can become your place for contemplation. This is not an office with a computer and a

telephone–it is a studio for creative thinking;

your only tools should be a pen and paper. For example, I find that I get a

great deal of creative problem thinking done on transatlantic flights. No

telephone calls, no Internet, and no interruptions. If you can recreate that

space in your everyday experience, it will work.

• Desiderius Erasmus a scholar who lived in Holland, in the 1500s, wrote,

in 1528, a blueprint for organizing a scholar’s life. In this text, The Ciceronian,

Erasums suggests setting aside time when “one can shut down.” On a practical

note, Erasmus recommends writing “in the dead of night, when it’s absolutely

quiet and deep silence reigns over all.” No outside distractions, no background noises.

What would he say if he were

alive today? Take a nap in the

afternoon and avoid alcohol in the evening, in order to be alert at night. Turn

off the TV, set the Tivo to record the evening programs, and put the kids to

sleep. When everyone else is falling over, you will be raring to go. As college students will attest, a lot of

great work gets done in the wee hours of the morning. As long as you don’t have

an 8AM meeting.