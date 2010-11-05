Nepal’s First Openly Gay Travel Company Launches on Religious Holiday

Sunil Pant is a former computer scientist turned gay activist turned Parliament Member in Nepal, and his latest venture is the launch of Pink Mountain Travels and Tours, Nepal’s first LGBT travel company. It launches Friday (today), on Diwali, South Asia’s most important religious and cultural holiday.

Pink Mountain plans to organize gay wedding ceremonies, honeymoons, and anniversaries for gay travelers, particularly adventure seekers and those seeking out Nepal’s vast natural and spiritual attractions.

“I am extremely proud and happy to launch, finally, the Pink mountain travel and tour packages today, a very auspicious day according to Hindu tradition as we worship the goddess of wealth, Laxmi, today,” Pant tells Fast Company.

“I believe Pink Mountain’s contribution will prove to be significant not only in making the “Visit Nepal 2011 campaign” a grand success but also in bringing this lucrative gay and lesbian tour market to Nepal and building Nepal’s economy into something strong. This will also generate jobs for the marginalized LGBTs in Nepal,” Pant says.

The company’s website says that Pink Mountain tours are for those “committed couples and families who want to make these unique events in their lives memorable forever,” and for “LGBT visitors who wish to visit Nepal and explore nature, experience adventure, undertake pilgrimages, meditate, experience natural therapy, culture, and food diversity in one of the quickly-becoming LGBT friendly countries in Asia.”