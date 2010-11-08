advertisement
Wheego’s Full Speed Electric Car Is Small and In Charge

Speed and range have improved, but the electricity puns haven’t.

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read
The reason that most people don’t care about electric cars is because they typically have a range of a golf cart and the top speed of… well, a golf cart. In fact, most EVs are golf carts. But in the next few months, consumers will begin to see full-power, full-range and full-speed entrants (including the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Coda Sedan) that might actually pique some interest — especially after they see the tax break.

Wheego Electric Cars, an Atlanta-based EV manufacturer, will be one of the first to deliver a highway-ready electric car when it announces its LiFe compact this month at the L.A. Auto Show. The LiFe is similar to the company’s low-speed vehicle, or LSV, named the Whip. The difference is that this new buggy can go a full 100 miles on a charge and can get up to 70 mph — maybe even more if you drop the weight of your eco-guilt. After driving several pre-production electric cars last year, including a Wheego, I can say that the instant-on acceleration of electric cars is electrifying shocking incentive enough to go electric. Environment be damned: these things are fun.

The Wheego LiFe is so named for the lithium-iron battery (Li + Fe: get it?) that is less expensive and less prone to melt-downs than lithium ion batteries, the ones that power other electric cars (as well as your laptop and cell phone). Not that lithium ion batteries are dangerous — they’re not — but LiFe batteries will be comfort to buyers who don’t want anything that smacks at all of experimental technology.

Customers who pre-ordered the vehicle will be taking delivery this month. The Wheego comes with driver and passenger airbags, anti-lock brakes, air conditioning, and power windows and locks, and charges in standard power outlets.

Available at dealerships this Fall. Price: $33,000 USD, before $7,500 Federal tax credit and applicable state tax credits.

