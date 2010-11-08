Wheego’s Full Speed Electric Car Is Small and In Charge

The reason that most people don’t care about electric cars is because they typically have a range of a golf cart and the top speed of… well, a golf cart. In fact, most EVs are golf carts. But in the next few months, consumers will begin to see full-power, full-range and full-speed entrants (including the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Coda Sedan) that might actually pique some interest — especially after they see the tax break.

Wheego Electric Cars, an Atlanta-based EV manufacturer, will be one of the first to deliver a highway-ready electric car when it announces its LiFe compact this month at the L.A. Auto Show. The LiFe is similar to the company’s low-speed vehicle, or LSV, named the Whip. The difference is that this new buggy can go a full 100 miles on a charge and can get up to 70 mph — maybe even more if you drop the weight of your eco-guilt. After driving several pre-production electric cars last year, including a Wheego, I can say that the instant-on acceleration of electric cars is electrifying shocking incentive enough to go electric. Environment be damned: these things are fun.

The Wheego LiFe is so named for the lithium-iron battery (Li + Fe: get it?) that is less expensive and less prone to melt-downs than lithium ion batteries, the ones that power other electric cars (as well as your laptop and cell phone). Not that lithium ion batteries are dangerous — they’re not — but LiFe batteries will be comfort to buyers who don’t want anything that smacks at all of experimental technology.

Customers who pre-ordered the vehicle will be taking delivery this month. The Wheego comes with driver and passenger airbags, anti-lock brakes, air conditioning, and power windows and locks, and charges in standard power outlets.

Available at dealerships this Fall. Price: $33,000 USD, before $7,500 Federal tax credit and applicable state tax credits.

