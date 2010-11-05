Neuromarketing the 2010 Elections: Scoring Campaign Ads

One of the questions raised by our story yesterday–How Neuromarketers Tapped the Vote Button in Your Brain to Help the GOP Win the House–is how, exactly, neuromarketing works. Darryl Howard, the founder of Attractor Pattern Research and a consultant for two Republican winners in this week’s elections, agreed to share specific examples of his work, which you’ll see below.

But what is neuromarketing? You’ve probably had the experience of watching an ad and unexpectedly getting choked up — or, in the case of campaign ads, feeling the sudden need to take a shower. Neuromarketers measure the way your brain and body responds to these messages, then reverse-engineers the effect into another message.

But even experts and consultants in the field differ about what qualifies as neuromarketing. Some believe that the term only applies to tests done while subjects are wired up to MRI or EEG machines while a scientist studies the resulting brain activity. A more basic type of neuromarketing measures muscle response, skin temperature, and pupil dilation to test the emotional effectiveness of a message (Howard uses this method of testing). Both rely on contemporary research about neuroscience and psychology to determine what people are feeling when they view these messages–versus what they might say they are feeling when asked directly.

Each of the campaign spots shown here has an accompanying number showing the level of emotional response triggered. The scale is from 1 to 1000, but 500 is the critical fulcrum point. “That is the level of the ‘heart,'” says Howard. Anything below 200 is negative–and ad scoring 140 would drive voters away. “Worse yet, they register the ad as false and associate that falseness of the ad with the sponsor,” says Howard, “not necessarily with the one they are aiming at.”

But an ad that scores above 500 still only works on half of the

electorate. An ad in the 365 range is sometimes more effective because

it’s geared to appeal to most of the electorate (“not too hot and not

too cold,” says Howard).