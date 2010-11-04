Intel Invests in Jordan, Lebanon

At last week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Marrakech, one interesting announcement largely flew over Western heads: Intel Capital has made large-scale investments in three Jordanian and Lebanese companies.

Lebanese VoIP firm Nymgo

received their first infusion of Intel cash, while Jordanian social

networking site Jeeran and

entertainment portal ShooFeeTV

got their second rounds of Intel funding in two years. Intel Capital

is the microchip giant’s investing arm, with a self-proclaimed

mission of “mak[ing] and manag[ing] financially attractive

investments in support of Intel’s strategic objectives.”

The exact amounts of the investments

were not disclosed. Local tech site Startup Arabia sardonically

noticed that this was “as always for the region,” but that

the investments came out of a $50 million Middle

East and Turkey fund set up by Intel Capital.

Intel Capital’s interest in the Middle East region coincides with WEF meetings in the area–a 2009 conference in Jordan was marked by a similar round of investment. The mere fact that Intel is exclusively going after internet portals and communication facilitators will have an effect on the shape of the local start-up scene: Newly minted investors and techies will naturally want to go where the money is.

According to Intel Capital Middle East

and Africa Director Feroz Sanaulla, “We trust in local talent and

believe that Arabic providers should be fully equipped to supply

regional content. By investing in such companies that inspire, create

or deliver local content, we are on the right path toward a positive

future in the Middle East.”

While this is Intel Capital’s first

major Middle East investment push in 2010, an educated guess on the

cash involved can be made by looking at the firm’s two other recent

region-specific investments. In October, Intel invested

$17 million into Chinese e-commerce firm OkBuy.com along with $23

million in investment in three Indian firms in March. However,

Intel Capital’s India Technology Fund has over $250 million in

funding compared to the $50 million allotted for the Middle East.