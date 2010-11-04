China Brings Light Rail and Cloud Dispersers to Asian Games

The Asian Games–also known as “Asiad”–is the world’s largest international sporting competition after the Olympics. This year’s host is China, and the country is instituting measures to make sure that absolutely nothing goes wrong–including controlling the weather.

The Asiad is scheduled for November 12th-27th in the southern city of Guangzhou, where the country’s first inter-city light rail line opened for the first time yesterday. The line travels at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour and takes 45 minutes to reach Foshan, one of the partner hosts for the games. And during the games, travel between the two places will be free.

“The Model B light rail trains utilized multimedia remote wireless transmission functions, which allowed downloading of real-time multimedia information from the ground to the train to ensure passengers on the train can also enjoy exciting live matches during the Asian Games,” according to the People’s Daily Online.

And as for the weather, well, China is taking no chances on rain delays. Local officials are planning to send cloud dispersing rockets as well as five actual planes to disperse rain clouds, reports Xinhua. The same measures were used during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and were successful.

But meanwhile one area that has been overlooked is signage–there are reports that serious translation problems will make the games difficult to navigate for foreigners, something that Chinese authorities wanted desperately to avoid. According to one report, a sign that should read “Be a civilised citizen, support the Asian Games” actually reads as “Speaking civilisation, ying Asian Games.” The report also indicates that a certain unfinished building is being covered with paper styled with brick-like prints.

[Image via Mengyeyue]