Skateistan Launches Product Line, Abandons Foreign Aid

Skateistan will soon be a household brand in over 70 countries. The Afghanistan NGO founded by Oliver Percovich is making its entrance in selling Skateistan-branded products to fund its charitable activities and remain self-sustainable.

With their own logo branded on all the products, the humble NGO will

now have its namesake plastered across the world, generating proceeds

that will go entirely back to the organization. “We don’t want to be

reliant on foreign aid,” Percovich tells Fast Company.

The inspiration to start the NGO came after Percovich, originally from Australia, followed his then-girlfriend to Kabul, where he saw child after child

on the street with no other alternative than to sniff glue.

Skateistan then began with the intention, in light of Percovich’s views

on the inefficiencies and damaging effects of aid, of building

trust–between locals and foreigners and between local Afghan tribes.

68% of Afghanistan’s population is under 25 years old and 60% are under

16, Percovich says. Percovich wanted desperately to help connect the

youth–not only to each other in something productive, but also to

something meaningful that would keep them engaged, away from violence

and drugs.

In the beginning, Percovich, a veteran skateboarder for 30 years,

started skateboarding on the street with neighborhood kids.

Two years later, his non-profit Skateistan uses the sport as a catalyst to bring together young Afghan boys and girls who often come from disparate classes and ethnic groups that wouldn’t normally speak to each other.

“The youth needed to be engaged immediately. They needed a voice,” Percovich says of Skateistan’s beginnings. With a social science background and having worked in the aid industry for years, watching billions of dollars pour in and go to waste, the 36-year old had fallen in love with Afghanistan, but wanted out of the industry. He had grown “quite disgusted with development,” he tells Fast Company.