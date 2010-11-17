Inside the United Nations’ Innovation Overhaul

The United Nations is one of the world’s largest organizations–managing agencies like the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the High Commissioner for Refugees–but a new and innovative project has been quietly building in the last few months. The “Global Pulse Project” was initiated at the G20 Summit in New York last year, but only recently has the initiative begun to take shape. Having gone largely unnoticed, the shift actually indicates a monumental change, signaling a more participatory and grassroots approach to technology for social change.



Christopher Fabian works for UNICEF in New York. He has been advising the UN Global Pulse for the last six months. The global Pulse is led by Director Robert Kirkpatrick and includes staff from several UN agencies.

“The GP comes at the request of the G20 leaders to the Secretary General and involves a huge web of partners both inside and outside of the UN system,” Fabian tells Fast Company. What the GP is, essentially, is a new programmatic approach that seeks to utilize the streamlining tools of technology and the private sector to help the UN do its job better. There is a strong focus on efficiency, innovation, gathering “real time” data, and rapid response to emergencies–in other words an overhaul of old, lagging, outdated, paper-based methods to do the work of saving lives, improving health, and restoring communities.

The UN’s history of real-time initiatives spans a number of projects, most notably a few recent ones developed in partnership with students at NYU. At the University’s “Design for UNICEF” class–a class spawned and inspired by a single conversation between Clay Shirky and UN staff–mobile phone tools such as RapidFTR have been developed, where aid workers can immediately help families find each other by clicking a photo, uploading onto a database, and connecting missing people. (Previously, this process would take days or months using paper reports.)

Outside of student-led innovations, the UN has a total of 39 early warning systems that aim to gather information quickly, Fabian says. And speed is vital, especially when dealing with displaced children struggling to find their parents after major natural disasters.