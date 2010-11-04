Jonah Peretti on Going Viral: The Trick Is Finding the Right Networks

What you may not realize about the founder of Buzzfeed, is that his viral media expertise is somewhat accidental. Before he co-founded Huffington Post, Jonah Peretti had an email dialog with Nike customer service about a customizable shoe with the word “sweatshop” on the side that turned into a pass-around sensation. This led him to a realization about the power of social networks that still shapes his business today. Here’s a video of Peretti (one of our New Faces of Social Media) retelling the Nike story at our recent Influence Project Fast Talk event.

Special thanks to Xerox for sponsoring this event.