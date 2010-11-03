Facebook’s New Mobile Tools: The Promise and Peril for Businesses

The new mobile tools that Facebook unveiled today for third-party developers offer enormous opportunities for outside companies, whether they’re game developers or brick-and-mortar businesses such as hotels or clothing stores. They also tie those companies closer to the social network — in ways that might be uncomfortable for some. Here are some of the promises of the new features—and one peril:

No more losing customers because of sign-in requirements

According to Lee Linden of Tapjoy, a company which helps 5,000 publishers with their mobile apps, about 50% of mobile users drop off once they see a sign-in screen. It’s hard to tap in your password when you’re on the go, much less remember what it is. Plus, mobile users are in instant-gratification mode. Anything that slows them down from getting to the meat of the app raises the possibility that they’re going to give up and move on to something else. “Our users are gamers,” says Chung-Man Tam, vice president of product of social entertainment company Booyah. “They just want to get directly to the game.”

Facebook’s “Single Sign-In” feature removes that friction. It extends the Facebook Connect concept to mobile, and gives apps the ability to let users sign in with their Facebook credentials. It doesn’t just mean that existing apps will have a better chance of acquiring and keeping customers. It also creates the possibility for more entrants into the mobile space.

Expect to see: A further explosion in the number and types of Facebook-friendly mobile apps being created—both by brands and by newcomers.

“Deals” gives brands a drop-dead simple way to offer deals to customers

