Buried: A Film About Customer Service?

This past week, my wife and I went to see Buried, Ryan Reynolds’ latest flick about a truck driver in Iraq in 2006 who is attacked and kidnapped by someone who wants a ransom from the U.S. government. What I expected was a suspense film appealing to our collective human claustrophobia. I got that, but I ended up with something I didn’t expect: a film about customer service. A fair warning: in this analysis, spoilers abound.

For those readers who may not be familiar with Buried, it’s largest point of promotion was that the film only physically stars Reynolds. The entire 90 minutes or so are spent with Reynolds’ character, Paul Conroy, trapped inside a coffin, buried beneath the ground. We see no flashbacks or fantasy sequences. The film just begins with Conroy waking up inside the coffin.

He does, however, have a phone. And that phone ends up being Conroy’s only way of communicating with the outside world and to try to find a way out of his predicament. In other words, we have an individual with a problem that needs to be solved: the perfect premise for a customer service film.

In his case, the problem that needs solving is that Conroy is buried beneath the ground somewhere in Iraq, with no way to escape or to tell people exactly where he is. And much of the drama is developed through Reynolds’ various efforts to get in touch with entities to resolve his issue. Let’s examine the various customer service interactions Conroy has, and the communication experience he has with each of these entities:

1.) 911 Emergency Response: One of Conroy’s first reactions is to call 911. Understandable, perhaps, given how ingrained that response is in our heads. He ends up connected with a responder in Youngstown, Ohio (not sure why it was routed to that 911 center in particular, and neither was Conroy or the responder). To her credit, the woman he is connected to seems to be thinking on her feet. He tells her that he’s locked in a coffin. She asks him if he’s in a funeral home and questions why he got in the coffin. Conroy, disoriented, is not that helpful at explaining his situation, and we can imagine the woman is trying to work through whether his call is a prank while still trying to take him seriously. When she finally hears him say that he’s calling from Iraq and understands his predicament a bit more, the responder says, “The country?” before offering to connect him to the sheriff’s department. Conroy hangs up at that point. Considering how out of context Conroy’s call would be (since we the viewer have been watching him trapped inside a box, but that reality would not be easy to catch onto sitting in a cubicle in Youngstown), she handled herself well and tried to think on her feet. However, once she got a better grasp on what his situation was, the customer service rep might have admitted not knowing what to do to help him but have pledged to quickly use the greater resources she had at her disposal (Internet, a landline phone, etc.) to find someone to address his situation, since both Conroy and the responder know that the county sheriff wouldn’t do him much good.

2.) 411 Directory Assistance: At one point, Conroy decides to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Not having their number handy in the coffin, he calls directory assistance and gets the typical “city/state” questions. He is asked which city, to which he explains that it doesn’t matter to him and that he is stuck in an emergency. The operator, needing him to pick an option, calmly reiterates the list, angering Conroy. Before the operator connects him, we hear an exasperated, “You don’t have to be rude.” Again, perhaps the customer service deserves a B-. In this case, the operator has no idea of this man’s predicament, and Conroy is not in the frame of mind to think about the situation from the operator’s perspective. Considering the situation, the operator is helpful. However, the comment of exasperation from the operator came from the operator’s lack of empathy with the situation a caller might be in, likely due in part from the very short nature of the operator’s interaction with callers.