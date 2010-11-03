These Foolish Things

I play the tenor saxophone. Well, I say I play; my wife Diane says I have a saxophone. Since I travel the world constantly on business, I can’t practice the way I should so after all the years spent with this instrument I can now play any song ever written–just not intentionally and not twice. I begin to tune up, neighborhood dogs begin to howl and my own gentle Labrador retriever frantically scrambles under the bed, refusing to touch dry food for the next 24 hours.

I have vintage guitars at home and in my office but I’m still always drawn to the sax. Mostly because of Charlie Parker, whose remarkable natural prowess and fearless vision earned him a reputation as the best alto saxophone player in jazz history and one of the founding fathers of modern music. If you play music or like music or maybe have just heard of music, I urge you to listen to him.

I love his deconstruction and reconstruction of the established mathematics of his field, his unrelenting passionate pursuit of the new and the profound humanity that infuses his playing. It’s the same way I like to approach what I do in my own company. The slap company is closed every August 29, Charlie Parker’s birthday, as a paid employee holiday.

So I continue to listen and learn and play whenever I can, recognizing that I’ll never, ever approach the dexterity of my idol. And maybe that’s why I like it. Like so many of us, I’m competent and confident about what I do for a living. While every client assignment is new and not taken for granted, I’ve spent enough years and thought and resources developing solution methods that I’m sure will deliver intended results. Confronting this stubborn brass instrument means attempting an entirely new competency and dealing with the impatience, small victories and determination that go along with it. It’s a new source of energy, which helps fuel the energy I bring to my business and reminds me never to take other competencies for granted.

Well, I say the saxophone is an instrument. Diane says in my hands it’s more of a weapon.

Reprinted from Stan Slap’s Rage Page

