How to Profit From the Future

Not only is the world becoming more crowded, it is also a world where some people are living for much longer, more people are living on their own and less people are being born in some regions. All these demographic trends have profound consequences.

Population growth has significant implications in terms of infrastructure and natural resources. The global population goes into freefall in about 2050, but until then (and unless something dramatic happens in Asia) I’d expect demand for just about everything to rise unless science comes to the rescue.

The most significant demographic shift is ageing. Ageing has implications for everything from health care and pensions to voting blocks and retail formats.

Of course, organizations tend to be run by younger people, so traditionally this segment of the population (65+) has been neglected. Declining fertility rates will have an impact in terms of skills shortages but they could also potentially have negative impacts on everything from innovation to risk due to inherent conservatism.

Opportunities

Medicine, especially remote diagnosis and monitoring

Home delivery services and domestic outsourcing

Insurance & financial services for the over-65s (all the way up to 85+)

Sheltered housing and group travel

Memory recovery and aids against forgetting

Transport (cars and mobility for just one)

Pets (people don’t like to be alone)

2. Global connectivity

Thanks to new technologies, especially digitalisation, the world is becoming more connected. There are now over 4 billion cell-phones in the world and sometime in 2012 the number of smart-phones sold per year will exceed the number of PCs.This means that we will increasingly create, filter, transmit and receive information in real time. This is impacting how people think, how people work and how people play.

For example, knowing where people and things are all the time opens up new opportunities for location-based services. It also means that traditional barriers (i.e. barriers between content creators and content consumers) are crumbling and that many of the things that were once done in one place (e.g. reading x-rays or editing movies) are now done in others.