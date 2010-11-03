The Most Expensive Car Ever Wrapped

A Bugatti Veyron worth $1.7 million became the world’s most expensive car ever to be wrapped yesterday, shattering a record many of personally had never considered before. The car is on display in Vegas, appropriately, through Friday, at Epson’s booth at the Specialty Equiment Market Association (SEMA) event there this week. The wrap was designed by SkinzWraps and printed using an Epson printer and Avery technology.

The Bugatti Veyron, in case you haven’t driven one lately, is the most expensive and fastest sports car in the world, “hailed by many as the greatest automobile ever made,” informs a helpful press release. It seats two and has a 16-cylinder, 1,001 horsepower engine. It can hit a top speed of 253 miles per hour, which we do not think is legal even in Vegas.

It what is an extremely natural, unforced sentence, Peter Salaverry, CEO of SkinzWraps, praised the the Epson printer he used for the wrap: “The Epson Stylus Pro GS6000 produces images with rich, vibrant colors, smooth tones, and deep blacks with amazing shadow details.”

The wrap will come off at the end of the week. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — unless it’s something this big.

[Image: Wikimedia Commons]