Shipping Industry Joins Climate Change Fight, Maersk Leads the Pack

The shipping industry is not known to be a blatant polluter of the earth or a major contributor to global warming (but it is) and this week an important move was made by Maersk to start coming “clean” about just how much the shipping company is polluting the earth compared with other shipping companies.

Yesterday Maersk announced that it would make public its carbon emissions and that other companies and shipping-affiliated companies should follow suit. Specifically, Maersk became the first shipping company to have its carbon emissions independently verified.

The goal of the company is to be increasingly transparent to customers, so that customers know the carbon footprint of their business supply chains, as part of the Clean Cargo Working Group, a group of shippers and suppliers that aim to reduce their carbon footprints.

Carbon emissions will now join Maersk’s 7 other performance indicators as a way to appeal to customers on the basis of environmental friendliness.

“We will work to develop a global industry standard for verification of shipping’s CO2 emissions,” said Maersk’s head of climate and environment, Jacob Sterling.

[Image: flickr user Peter Kaminski]