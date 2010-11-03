Stella McCartney Launches Kids Fashion, Gets Tech-Savvy

Stella McCartney Kids launched today, and the designer fashion line didn’t miss a beat in appealing to both modern tech-savvy families and ethical consumers. The launch includes an iPhone app and an interactive website for kids, featuring a virtual playground. And in keeping with her main adult line of clothing, none of the kids’ products contain leather or fur.

The Kids line is being launched virtually and will focus on global online sales, shipping to 200 countries. By contrast, McCartney’s adult line is sold in more than 600 outlets around the world.

The iPhone app allows users to draw, browse, and buy their products directly, and the website offers downloadable wallpapers, drawing games, and a virtual playground.

McCartney’s collection will be available in cities such as London, Paris, and Hong Kong, and will also hit Las Vegas soon.

Follow me, Jenara Nerenberg, on Twitter.