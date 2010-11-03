Google Israel’s Chief Geek Yossi Matias Offers a Peek Inside the R&D Center

Working as the head of a Google research and development center ranks up there as one of the world’s ultimate geek jobs. Yossi Matias, managing director of Google’s R&D center in Israel, has had some interesting projects go through his lab. Google’s facilities in Tel Aviv and Haifa have played key parts in developing Google Instant, GMail, new functionality for YouTube and Google Trends. Along the way, they’ve even helped develop a flu epidemic prediction system and begun to digitize the Dead Sea Scrolls. We talked with Matias at Google’s New York offices recently about the expanding role of Google’s Israel R&D unit, cool tricks it helped pioneer (like the Choose Your Own Adventure-like YouTube Annotations), and what they have in store.

FAST COMPANY: What was Google Israel’s role in

developing Google Instant? Yossi Matias: Our R&D center, which is quite

sizable at 150 people plus on staff, is located in both Tel Aviv and

Haifa. We operate as a single center working on global technology,

products and innovations for Google. One of our most significant and

growing areas is search. In particular, one of the technologies we

developed was Google Autocomplete, also known as Suggest. Google Instant obviously takes this notion of Autocomplete

in a leap forward in the sense of accelerating the search experience

by giving search results as you type. One of the core technologies

behind that is our Autocomplete technology, which comes out of

Israel. Obviously we’re very fortunate to be part of the bigger team

which developed Google Instant. The team was primarily in Mountain

View but also consisted of help from other labs around the world

including our team in Israel, which was responsible for putting in

Autocomplete technology. How did the Dead Sea Scrolls

project come about? Let me give the bigger picture and

plug in how the Dead Sea Scrolls fits. In general, one of our core

teams centers around search. Here we have some quite visible projects such as special search results which appear at the top of the screen. For

example, when the Olympics, World Cup and Oscars took place, searches

related to these events triggered all sorts of results at the top.

This auto-technology also came out of Israel. In addition, we also

are working on some next generation search technologies. In addition to search, we have

some global initiatives. One is based around data analytics and

visualization. For example, Google Trends and Google Insights for

Search also come out of Israel. Google Visualization API and Chart

Tools, which enables one to display visual information of textual

data in a compelling, open cloud way, also comes out of Israel. If you’re familiar with Google

Analytics, we have teams closely working on some projects with

Mountain View for it. We also have some teams working

on applications related to Gmail and others, along with another team

working on networking infrastructure–how to make sure Google’s

network services all these applications well.

Google is one of the

biggest networks in the world, so obviously there are many

interesting and challenging technological problems there. In each of these areas, we have

projects and efforts that we are leading. Many of the projects started up

as initiatives bought up by our engineers–that’s part of the

culture of Google. We foster innovation and allow engineers to come

up with their own ideas which sometimes develop into highly visible

projects. A good example is the Visualization API, which actually

started up with engineers developing some visualization for a

particular product and discovering that developing visualization was

much more difficult than it should have been. We also asked ourselves

“what can make it a simple task for anybody to do?” and that’s

how it came into effect. Similarly, a very visible technology

that came out of Israel was YouTube annotations. Many random videos

on YouTube have clickable annotations that enable someone to click on

a blurb that takes you to more information or even another video.

This created some very interesting applications from the media

perspective. For example, the London Police used it

for a very creative clip which made a branching story designed to

educate teenagers about the possible implications of taking a knife

to school. The video gives them a choice of “take” or “don’t

take” that creates a branching story with different ends. This even

won some prize I believe at a European festival. This is a technology

which was actually started by an intern at our office which later

became a 20% project. A 20% project is a project executed by

engineers outside of their normal project work for up to 20% of the

time in order to foster innovation and all sorts of wild ideas that

can create stuff like that. These are the kind of innovative

projects and technologies we do at Google Israel. In addition, and to

give context, one thing we do all the time is to encourage our

engineers to find new ways to benefit all sorts of world-wide causes.

Various people are taking various initiatives–for example, two

female engineers who took a wonderful initiative to encourage young

students of high school age to emphasize mathematical and computer

studies with great results. In this context, some time ago we looked

into the question of how to help facilitate making great global

projects more available to users. A few years we helped Yad Vashem

[Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial] take their video archives

and make them available through a YouTube channel, which gave them

magnitudes more views.

Now when the Israel Antiquities

Authority started this wonderful project, we began a conversation

with them and we are very interested in facilitating making this data

available. It is certainly part of Google’s mission to organize the

world’s information and make it universally available. We started

conversations with them some time ago on various levels. Personally,

I’m very interested in that. We got to a stage where I’m very happy

about how we aligned our interests on making this data available.

Google will be part of the initiative to make this (the Dead Sea

Scrolls) available. Can you give an example of what

sort of projects for Google Analytics and Search were developed in

your lab? One exciting project was for Google

Insights for Search. One purpose for the Google Insights for Search

is to allow any user to get a glimpse into what users are searching

for and what their interests are. This has already been used by

scholars, economists, health scientists, and others as a tool for

getting instant surveys and identifying trends in a social sense.

Obviously, we know that what people are searching for has a high

correlation to their interests and actions. We learn a lot on the

aggregate from the searches. What we learned previously was that we

had to conduct an expensive survey of users interest in a topic which

would take time and money to only answer a handful of questions for a

limited need. One can instead use something like Insights for Search

to get an instant survey on many topics, almost without limitation. Marketers use it quite often to

understand trends in user interest. Economists started to use it. Hal

R. Varian, chief economist at Google, wrote a paper based on Google

Trends and Google Insights for Search where he showed how you can use

the various trends of user searches in different categories for

economics. What we show in Google Insights is not only particular

keywords but also categories of keywords. For instance, trends of all

searches related to automotive sales. There are over 600

subcategories there in Google Insights for Search. The innovation is

that you can take all searches in a certain category and see that

there are often correlations between searches in a given category to

various economic indicators. There have been works measuring this

correlation and showing how this can be used for good forecasting of

these indicators. Forecasting in order to get a quicker idea of where

these economic indicators are heading–something called “nowcasting.” This is now being used by quite a few scholars, including

in the Federal Reserve Bank and other places, as a tool to learn

real-time information about economic trends. A various nice demonstration of what

can be achieved by aggregating search trends was done through a

product called Google Flu Trends. This was launched by Google to show

indications of possible flu outbreaks by applying mathematical models

to a mixture of keywords. These keywords were identified as possible

indicators of a flu phenomena happening somewhere. Correlating trends

of searches were combined with data taken in collaboration with the

CDC, thereby building models which could identify possible flu

outbreaks earlier than would be possible using formal institutions.

We’re very excited–this was one of our early projects when we

just opened the Israeli office.

What’s the relationship between

the Israeli R&D center and Mountain View like? So the Israeli R&D center is part

of Google’s global engineering organization. On the one hand, there

is a very strong autonomy in driving efforts and projects, some of

which I mentioned. On the other hand, each and every one of them are

part of bigger projects and efforts. We work very closely with all

these offices. For instance, I am here today (at Google’s offices in

New York) because we are working very closely with teams in New York

on various projects and efforts. I will spend next week in Mountain

View because we are working with many teams there as well as other

teams worldwide. We work in strong collaboration with other teams

according to the areas on which we work, but most of what we do in

Israel are projects we feel a strong sense of ownership on. Some are

projects which were conceived in Israel, so to speak. Others, at some

point, we took on after they started somewhere else. Are the employees at Google Israel

primarily Israeli? Are there foreigners working there? That’s an interesting question. When we

look at the demographics of Israeli engineers and scientists, there

is a very good mixture of attributes in experience, origins,

education … all this stuff. So for example in terms of age and

experience, we have some with more than 20 years experience and some

right out of school. Some are even still in school and with us

because they had some good experience from the Israeli Defense

Forces. In terms of origin, many obviously came from top universities

in Israel. We have a lot of top talent in Israel

coming out of Israeli universities, but we have some who, so to

speak, “made aliyah” [immigrated to Israel] and it was a

different opportunity for them to come and live in Israel. We have some

Israelis who spent a few years in the U.S. and came back to Israel.

So in terms of education, we have people educated from top Israeli

universities like Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University, Technion,

Ben-Gurion, Weizmann, and others. We also have some others who went to

schools like MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, and other top schools in

the U.S.

We have a good mix–the nice thing

is that we are a global company and working at the R&D center is

very easy for anyone who would go to any other Google office to

consider going to Israel. What’s the relationship between

the Israeli R&D Center and the startups Google purchased in

Israel like? As a center in Israel, we have a lot of

interaction with the ecosystem of the Israeli high-tech industry.

Personally, I have strong roots in academia in my background. I am

still on the faculty of Tel Aviv University and on leave as a

professor of computer science there. I also, as an entrepreneur, had

various start-ups which I was involved with or started in the past.

So we work very closely with the high-tech companies, with the

startups, with venture capital and universities. For example, quite often when we have

visitors we bring them over to Garage Geeks and other events with

start-ups, or bring start-ups to our office. There are multiple

connections to the start-up world for us. Since the Google approach

is to have open platforms and open technology, we encourage start-ups

to leverage from these open technologies and work with them. We

encourage them to leverage from the cloud and collaborate in whatever

they do in an open way. That is one area of connection. In terms of acquisitions, those

acquisitions we made became part of our team. The teams that came

over because of acquisitions are now just inherent parts of our team. [Note: Parts of this interview were

condensed for length and readability]