Press “3” If Automation Is Making You Crazy

Yesterday’s Wall Street Journal reported that more and more companies have begun to worry that their automated call centers have left their customers frustrated, dissatisfied, even angry. We’ve all had the same mind-numbing experience: You dial a toll-free number looking for answers to a question about a home appliance, or a credit-card statement, or a banking problem, and you get one of those computer-generated voice prompts: “Press 1 for product information, press 2 to check on an order, press 3…” You make your choice, get another computer-generated voice prompt, and so it goes for 10 or 20 minutes. The process is inhuman by design, and often ineffective when it comes to solving simple problems.

In a slow-growth environment, where, one presumes, satisfying every customer is more important than ever, how are companies responding to the limits of these automated lines? According to the Journal, by changing the tone of voice on the recorded prompts, to make the lines sound kinder and gentler!

Aflac, for example, the insurance company with the duck ads, replaced its automated voice in July with that of a middle-aged actress meant to lower the stress levels of callers. “It’s a stereotype,” an Aflac executive said, “but if you think of a woman with a Midwestern voice, you think family.”

Lots of other executives think this way too. “Companies say nicer and more-competent sounding voices can prompt fewer callers to speak to a live agent, saving money on staffing,” the Journal noted. “It’s also an inexpensive bid to boost corporate image, and reflects the kind of tweaks some companies are making while still cautious on big investments.”

I’m as big a fan of technology as the next business thinker, but really…I travel far and wide visiting companies as I research books or give talks. And time and again, when I sit down with executives, they assure me that they are improving their products and services by “listening to the voice of the customer.” So here’s an idea: Why not answer the phone when they call you? Why shove sterile technology between you and the people with whom you do business, even if you try to make that technology less sterile by infusing it with gentler tones?

The answer, not surprisingly, involves money. According to the Journal, it costs somewhere between $3 and $9 per call when a customer inquiry reaches an agent. It costs five to seven cents to handle an automated call. Of course, those cost figures ignore the other side of the business equation: How much more loyal and enthusiastic is a customer whose problem was solved quickly and affably by a real human being? How many more products will that customer buy from you over his or her lifetime? How many potential customers will they talk to about their positive experience? Likewise, if you are willing to spend just a nickel to interact with a customer with a problem, why do you expect them to spend a nickel more with you in the future?