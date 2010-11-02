Google Tool May Have Had Wrong Polling Place Locations for Hundreds of Thousands of Voters

After a Fast Company editor got a wrong address from Google’s polling place locator this morning, we wondered whether others got similarly bad info on mid-term election day from Google’s tool. According to Aristotle, a private company that provides political technology and data for campaigns, the Google polling place finder may have had locations wrong for as many as 727,000 households in the 12 states they sampled.

In other words, as many as a million or more people who Googled where to vote this morning may have been sent to the wrong place. In states such as New York, voting at the wrong polling place is prohibited.

“For people in this business, there are few things you lose sleep over more than sending people to the

wrong polling place on election day,” John Phillips, CEO of Aristotle, tells Fast Company.

Following our story, Aristotle, which creates its own polling place locator tool, contacted Fast Company to tell us that, in the previous two weeks, they had been testing the data Google was using to determine its accuracy. For each of the 12 states they tested, they pulled 1,000 random addresses belonging to registered voters. They then entered those addresses into the Google tool to see polling places it produced. They then took those same addresses and inputted them into tools on the websites belonging to official election agencies, and then compared the output of the Google tool to the output of the election agencies.

The error rate from the Google tool, according to Aristotle’s analysis, ranged from 0.001% (for Iowa) to 18% (for the state of Washington). Extrapolating from that data, Aristotle estimated that Google’s data had incorrect polling place information for about 727,000 households in those 12 states (Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Washington state).