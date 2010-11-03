Heads Up! Your Co-worker May Be Out to Get You

Bad news! You have a bigger workload. Ugh!

More bad news! You may be asked to give up one to five days

of month in work and pay. Gulp.

Even more bad news! Your co-worker may be out to get you.

Yikes!

According to America Workplace Insights produced by the

recruitment firm Adecco in March 2009, the workplace is being riled by

internecine battles, the nasty kind that lessen productivity and ruin

reputations. More than a quarter (28%) of employees surveyed said they would

resort to “do something dishonest” to save their jobs, including “blaming

co-workers for mistakes, blackmail and even flirting with a superior.” The

study drew a bead on Generation Y workers born after 1982; four in ten would

engage in “dishonest behavior” to keep their jobs.

Disgraceful, yes, but not unexpected. While the Adecco

survey is now 18 months old, the tough economy may still be provoking “dog eat

dog” behaviors. Therefore, it falls to managers to be vigilant of such

behaviors. Sometimes managers tune out these signals because they want to get

the work done. That is understandable, but management is not about putting on

blinders; it is about looking for answers. Here are things to watch for.

Ask questions.

Consider why an employee would say something negative about a co-worker. What

does the accuser have to gain? Most often, employees do not go out of their way

to tell on their colleagues. When they do, one of two things has occurred. One,

the accused employee is truly harming the organization; two, the accused employee

is being framed (or blackmailed) by the accuser. Investigate by asking questions of the accused and accuser.

If you don’t get a straight story, go to other colleagues.