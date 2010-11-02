Is This 170 MPH All-American Electric Supercar for Real?

Watch out, Tesla: Li-ion Motors is coming for you. The startup has developed what it claims is the first all-American made electric supercar (parts of the Tesla Roadster are built in Europe).

Dubbed the Inizio, Li-ion’s slick two-seater revs up to 170 mph (the Roadster goes 125 mph), has a range of 250 miles, and goes zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The lithium ion battery-powered vehicle features an electric motor that delivers 145 kW of power. The Inizio is also decked out with a video monitor and DVD player, GPS system, 5.0 digital surround sound system, and a dash-mounted LCD touch screen.

That kind of luxury doesn’t come cheap. Li-ion plans to sell the Inizio for $139,00 when it launches in mid-2011–that is, if the vehicle launches at all. As Greenwire points out, Li-ion has a questionable financial history. The company, which owes the IRS more than $250,000 for unpaid payroll taxes, has been investigated by the SEC twice and has been accused of engaging in a “pump-and-dump” scheme. We will, in other words, believe that the Inizio will go on sale when we see it.

Ariel Schwartz can be reached on Twitter or by email.