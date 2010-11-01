Infographic: What Are the Hot-Button Issues of the Day?

We’ve got a neat interactive infographic here just in time for the midterm elections. It takes a peek at what issues Americans are wringing their hands over, and how their concerns have changed since the start of the decade.

Designed by Hyperakt in collaboration with Good, the infographic is based on data the Pew Research Center for the People & the Press collects each January on the public’s top political priorities.

You can filter the data by year and political party. You can also click on slices of the pie chart for detailed figures on, say, what percentage of Democrats cited jobs as a main concern in 2010 (above) compared with Republicans (below).