What Does a Future of Retro Camera Apps Look Like?

From the moment the preview page went up, with the vintage Polaroid Land

Camera icon and its zippy rainbow stripe, Instagram seemed poised to

elbow into an overcrowded iPhone camera app category.

An angel asked me a few weeks ago why I thought Instagram had taken off so

immediately, insofar as the launch buzz keeping pace with the filtered

images and their branded urls littered throughout everyone’s social

graphs at all hours of the day. I told him I thought the founders had

done everything right–seeding the app with images from photogs who take

great pictures with their iPhone cameras, and taking pains to polish

the little details that matter when your competition is called

Hipstamatic, death of the hipster or no.

Certainly the ease and options of sharing play a part in the early success, but it is the ease and options of sharing good

camera photos that actually matters. Community features mean nothing

when you aren’t proud of the content you can share–when the features

only enable the latest layer in the cloud data heap. As Kathy Sierra

would argue, empowering members of a given social service to create

great content will in turn make them passionate about the service

itself. In a meta twist, members are even posting images in Instagram of classic cameras with lenses similar to the eleven filters on offer.

A few days ago, Om Malik attributed

some of Instagram’s success to a national nostalgia for times that the

app’s filters mimic; not that the service makes you look like Don

Draper, but that bar photo of your cocktail can be bathed in sepia.

Still, what accounts for the embrace of retro when phone cameras are

finally decent? As phone camera technology evolves, images will become

crisper and clearer. Like that old problem of computers doing exactly

what we tell them to do, phone cameras will take perfect pictures of

exactly what we point them at.

And we may not want that future, where every blemish is captured with

excruciating clarity. But part of the problem with reaching back to the

past instead is that if, perchance, the current vogue for retro lenses

fades, our originals are already filtered. Will we treasure that photo

of the coffee shop the way we treasure photos of our parents on Tiki

vacations, taken with consumer cameras of limited settings? Might we

regret being unable to peel off the greenish hue, the saturated red?

Ultimately, Instagram reminds me of another seemingly unrelated genre of camera

app: Purikura, the Japanese photobooth (“Print Club”) that adds twinkly

pastel stars and talk bubbles to photos. Both gild the lily at the

behest of a guild.