Work Smart 2: Best Blogging Tools for a Beginner

Starting a blog in 2010 involves a tough decision: what publishing system to use. Today, a plethora of mature blogging tools produce beautiful websites and involve a range of features, from simple, no-nonsense microblogs to deep sites with custom themes, comments, and content widgets. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, pharmacy student Arsenio Martin asks for help planning his upcoming tech blog. I give him my advice (hint: start simple but have an escape plan) and blogging expert Thursday Bram offers her take.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Thursday Bram of Hyper Modern Consulting, Arsenio Martin for appearing in this episode, and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.