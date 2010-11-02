Infographics of the Day: Visualizing the 2010 Election

The New York Times is breaking out the big guns this election day with an excellent online data-viz package that includes interactive projection maps and a candidate Twitter tracker.

Last thing’s first: The tracker (above) shows tweets by and about candidates in the lead-up to the election. Red’s for the GOP, blue’s for Dems. Press “play” to watch how the buzz has waxed and waned over the past couple weeks. (Christine O’Donnell’s bubble, for instance, has stayed relatively huge the whole time.) Then you can click on a bubble to be redirected to news about the candidate or to compare your candidate’s Twitter popularity to her opponent’s, as below:

Obviously, this doesn’t tell us anything about who’s actually gonna win. At least let’s hope not. Which brings us to the projection maps. They look pretty much the same as they always do with lots of red in the middle and blue on the east and west coasts. The data’s filterable by race: