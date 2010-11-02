Humble HopStop vs. the Goliath Google: A Pedestrian Battle Inspired by Springsteen

Like the sling-wielding David of old, Joe Meyer, the CEO of HopStop , fears not the battle before him. Instead, he welcomes it, having already faced off against Google twice in his career. “For some companies, it’s intimidating and scary,” explained Meyer, but “Google leaves a lot of crumbs on the table,” crumbs that have helped HopStop achieve profitability, positive cash-flow and extraordinary growth over the last 18 months. How Meyer and his small band of compatriots at HopStop have stayed out of harm’s way while building a loyal army of fans is an enlightening tale of entrepreneurial chutzpah and dead-eye focus, all inspired by The Boss.

Born to Run: Product above all



When Joe Meyer arrived at HopStop 18 months ago, the pedestrian navigation service already had an avid group of followers, having been the first in the market in 2005. What attracted Meyer to HopStop, in addition to the fact that Google’s entry into the space validated the market, was the utilitarian nature of the product and “the fact that the technology was very difficult to replicate–you can’t build it in a weekend.” That said, Meyer put all his energy and that of his team into “enhancing the user experience.” Explained Meyer, “people come to our site to get directions and we have to nail that experience and [though it’s very good], it can get even better.” “Unless you have a frictionless user experience, it’s tough to justify doing nice-to-have’s versus must-have’s,” offered the relentlessly focused Meyer.

Streets of Philadelphia: Expand from the core



In early 2008, HopStop was in six markets and by the end of 2010, Meyer expects they will be in 26 markets. This remarkable growth required a technology overhaul and again, a singular focus on their core product offering. Explained Meyer, “We spent almost a year re-writing our entire routing engine to make it more scalable,” so pedestrians can route themselves not only within these cities but from one city to another. Explained Meyer, “When I go to Philadelphia [from New York], I never go to the airport–we’re all about alternative forms of transportation and pedestrian navigation.” With his newly engineered routing engine, Meyer expects to “scale to hundreds of markets” in the next year or two, a fact that will bring cheers from Carnegie Hall to Independence Hall and then some.

My Hometown: Don’t forget your first fans



The way I found my way to Meyer’s office was rather unusual. As I regular user of HopStop, I was one of several hundred thousand MyHopStop users who received a personal email from him in which he explained some recent changes they’d been making to the service. I responded to his note and he quickly responded back, something I wasn’t really expecting. Meyer had, in fact, sent out the message to HopStop’s most avid fans from his own email address which he admitted was kind of scary. “We need to communicate directly with our users and if we are doing something that might screw things up or if there are opportunities for us to improve, then we need to give our users the forum to voice their thoughts to us,” explained a contrite Meyer. Having dropped the borough boxes from the NYC navigation page early this year, Meyer and his team quickly learned the error of their ways resolving the issue with refreshing honesty and measured haste.