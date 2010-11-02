How to Vote: A Guide to Every Voting Machine in America

advertisement

advertisement

Vote! It’s the right thing to do. Plus, America’s 2010 voting systems are all technologified now. Say goodbye to punch cards and hanging chads and hello to optical scanners and touchscreens. Here’s a state-by-state guide on how to use them. You’re registered and ready to rock. But first, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the two major voting systems in the US. Some states use Optical Scan, your standard fill in the oval (like those SAT’s) or an arrow format. Others use what’s known as Direct Recording Electronic or DRE (Westside!), AKA touchscreen voting systems for your HAVA and ADA accessibility satisfaction. To help make your voting day as smooth as possible, we’ve broken down how EVERY state in the US votes. The Guide Here’s how to use our state-by-state guide:

1. Find your state in the list below to see which voting system will be used in your hood.

2. When you get to your state, click on the voting systems to find our step-by-step instructions on how to vote (it’ll look like a link).

3. Learn the instructions

4. For completeness, watch the linked video demo

5. Go out and vote fool! ***** State By State Guide Alabama uses the ES&S AccuVote-OS optical scan system statewide and offers the ES&S AutoMARK for disabled voters.

[Official Alabama State Board of Elections] Alaska has certified the AccuVote system for its elections, employing the AccuVote-OS and AccuVote-TSx (the touch screen version) across the state.

[Official Alaska State Board of Elections]

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Washington D.C. M100 | iVotronic

[Official Washington D.C. Board of Elections] ***** The Voting Systems ES&S (Electric Systems & Software, formerly Diebold) AccuVote-OS (Optical Scan) 1. After registering at the check-in table, take you ballot from the poll worker to the voting booth.

2. Make your selections by completely filling in oval next to the candidate’s name with the marking-device (read: pen) provided. Make sure not to over-vote.

3. For write in candidates, fill in the oval next to Write-in and write the candidate’s name there.

4. Review your selections for accuracy and completeness; you can ask a poll worker for a new ballot if you make a mistake.

5. Feed your ballot into the Optical Scanner/Tabulator to cast your vote. If you have mis-voted, the machine will return the ballot for review.

Video Demo AccuVote-TSX (DRE) 1. Insert your Voter Access Card into the machine.

2. Select candidates by touching their names or the adjacent box, touch again to deselect. To vote for a write-in candidate, touch the Write-In line – a keyboard will appear. Type in the name of the candidate, touch the Record Write-In button to continue.

3. Use the Next and Back buttons to navigate if your ballot is more than one page.

4. Review your choices on the Summary screen, touch Cast Ballot to cast your vote.

5. Return your Voter Access Card to a precinct official when finished.

Video Demo M100/110/150 (Optical Scan) 1. After registration, take you ballot from the poll worker to the voting booth.

2. Make your selections by completely filling in oval next to the candidate’s name with the marking-device (read: pen) provided. Make sure not to over-vote.

3. For write in candidates, fill in the oval next to Write-in and write the candidate’s name there.

4. Review your selections for accuracy and completeness; you can ask a poll worker for a new ballot if you make a mistake.

5. Feed your ballot into the Optical Scanner/Tabulator to cast your vote. The system will notify you if you have over-voted in any race. If you have, press the Return button and ask a poll worker for a new ballot. Otherwise, hit the Accept button to cast your ballot anyway (though your vote for the contested race may not be cast).

Video Demo

advertisement

DS200 (Optical Scan) 1. After registration, take you ballot from the poll worker to the voting booth.

2. Make your selections by completely filling in oval next to the candidate’s name with the marking-device (read: pen) provided. Make sure not to over-vote.

3. For write in candidates, fill in the oval next to Write-in and write the candidate’s name there.

4. Review your selections for accuracy and completeness; you can ask a poll worker for a new ballot if you make a mistake.

5. Feed your ballot into the Optical Scanner/Tabulator to cast your vote. The system will notify you if you have over-voted in any race. If you have, press the Return button and ask a poll worker for a new ballot. Otherwise, hit the Accept button to cast your ballot anyway (though your vote for the contested race may not be cast).

Video Demo iVotronic (DRE) 1. Insert your Voter Access Card into the machine.

2. Select candidates by touching their names or the adjacent box, touch again to deselect. To vote for a write-in candidate, touch the Write-In line – a keyboard will appear. Type in the name of the candidate, touch the Record Write-In button to continue.

3. Use the Next and Back buttons to navigate if your ballot is more than one page.

4. Review your choices on the Summary screen, touch the VOTE button to cast your vote.

5. Return your Voter Access Card to a precinct official when finished.

Video Demo Inkavote (Optical Scan) 1. Insert your ballot into the Inkavote recorder, placing the ballot holes over the two top posts.

2. Use the Inkavote Marker to select candidates.

3. When done choosing, check the ballot to ensure that ovals on the ballot were marked.

4. Insert your ballot into the Inkavote scanner. If the ballot was filled out improperly, the system will return the ballot and print a slip explaining the problem.

Video Demo AutoMARK (Optical Scan) 1. Insert your ballot into the machine. (NOTE: It make take up to 4 minutes for the ballot to display, a status bar will let you know how it’s going).

2. Select your language using the touchscreen.

3. Review the instructions (video and audio options available), hit Next to proceed to the ballot.

4. Make your candidate selections. Select candidates by touching their names, touch again to deselect. To vote for a write-in candidate, touch the Write-In line – a keyboard will appear. Type in the name of the candidate and touch the Record Write-In button to continue.

5. Use the Next and Back buttons to navigate if your ballot is more than one page long.

6. Once you’ve reviewed your choices, touch the Mark Ballot button.

7. When the ballot has been marked and returned to you, feed it into the precinct’s Optical Scanner/Tabulator to cast your vote.

advertisement