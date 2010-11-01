Why Magazines Will Be “Watched” (And Cable Won’t)

As we arrive at the emergence of niche microcasting, there’s a surprise winner on the software side. While the encumbrance in video are the television broadcasters, cable companies, and movie studios–collectively they’ve done a poor job at figuring out how to connect with an interactive audience and create a two way conversation in digital niches.

At the same time, a group of publishers that had been all but been written off are emerging as the innovators in the evolution from print to full motion media.

I’m talking about Magazines.

Television networks began when transmitters were expensive, local stations required an FCC license and the audience was looking for an authoritarian voice. Back when there were 3 networks–there wasn’t any need to engage with viewers, or create a conversation. In fact, the message was simple “if you don’t like what we’re programming, change the channel.”

In 1994 I was producing a regional television news program called BROADCAST: New York. We had the crazy idea to put an 800 number on the show, and invite viewers to call in and suggest stories we should cover. I remember a call from an AP reporter, who said that he thought what we were doing was a technological innovation. Thinking back, my response was; “no, not really. Any TV station or show in America could do what we’re doing. We’re just answering the phone when it rings, and they aren’t”.

And, today–they still aren’t. TV, in it’s DNA, is a one way medium. They talk, they don’t listen.

Magazines on the other hand have always had a conversation with their readers. They publish letters to the editor (On TV the only show that did that was 60 Minutes and they’ve since canceled that part of the program).