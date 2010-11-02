Change Generation: Dave Goldberg on Growing an Idea Into Social Commerce Site StyleCaster

*In Partnership with

About StyleCaster: StyleCaster is a platform that creates and curates content from across women’s lifestyle into a comprehensive style experience. They streamline the process of style discovery by combining premium content, discussion through an engaged community, and the seamless ability to purchase through e-commerce into one exciting platform.

About Dave Goldberg: Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer of StyleCaster Media Group, Dave combined his previous experience working at an online media company (CNET) and in fashion (Theory) to help create Women’s Lifestyle Social commerce site StyleCaster.com. After an unconventional education in his youth, he studied film and politics at New York University.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.