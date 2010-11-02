Online Publishers Grapple With the Vanity Press Conundrum

Earlier this year, ebook sales officially overtook the dead-tree books and aren’t looking back. To online ebook sellers, that spells the beginning of an even bigger shift. If authors no longer need the bulky apparatus of publishing houses, why should they offer up the lion’s share of their sales gross? Why not cut out the middle-man and go directly to the audience through self-publishing?

Last week, I was a one-man focus group for a friend who is spearheading

the self-publishing initiative for a prominent online retailer. He was very

curious to know why I, as an author with books

in

print, was still dead-set on handing so much control and money over to a

legacy industry whose core value proposition was on the brink of being

automated and disintermediated out of existence.

It’s a good question. I know of few authors who are

delighted with the treatment they receive from their traditional publishers. In

today’s tough economic environment, publishers rarely offer the kind of

intensive developmental editing or extensive marketing support that many

projects require. Their basic role is to shepherd a manuscript through the

production process at minimal time and cost, get the book bound and printed,

and ship it through their distribution channels. If you are lucky, the

marketing department might generate a press release and ship out a few review

copies. And then there’s the royalty schedule, which can leave you wondering

whether the years you spent writing the book might have been more profitably

employed working at a Dairy Queen.

For me, the reason was simple. I’m a relatively unknown

author trying to build a brand for my thought-leadership. Being on an

established imprint–the venerable John Wiley &

Sons in my case–confers credibility and visibility that I could not

achieve if I were self-published, regardless of the quality of my work.

The fact is, the publishing world still revolves around

intangibles like prestige and reputation. The market is crowded with titles

screaming for attention. Publishing imprints remain an important shortcut for

reviewers, purchasing agents and readers as they try to determine what’s worth

their limited time and attention.

That said, I were in a different situation, the value of

e-book self-publishing would be compelling. Here are some scenarios where it

makes a lot of sense.

1. You are

an established author with a following. Superstars like Stephen King are

freestanding brands and have already demonstrated the viability of digital self-publishing.

But your audience doesn’t have to be mass-market. If you know there are reviewers

who know your name and thousands of readers waiting to buy your book, then the

economics of digital publishing make perfect sense.