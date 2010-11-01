What Will Facebook Reveal At Its Special Event This Week?

Facebook’s got a special event scheduled for this Wednesday, and the graphic for it definitely suggests something telephonic. But will Facebook reveal an own-branded phone this week or not? We’ve gathered together some of the rumors and opinions knocking about on the Intertubes for you.

Facebook-Branded Phone

Speculation has been circulating for ages that Facebook is working on a smartphone that to a greater or lesser extent operates on a Facebook-centric custom UI. Facebook’s spokespeople have denied it. The rumors have popped up again–it’s the usual high-tech game.

Will it happen this week? That graphic from Facebook’s invite certainly references telephony, even while you may question the relevance of a low-tech string-and-cup comms system in today’s smartphone-laden world. The timing would also be pretty hot: Fuss about Apple’s iPhone is relatively low at the moment, and an announcement and launch of a Facebook phone in the weeks before the holiday season would definitely result in millions of the devices being bought by parents to slide into teenager’s Christmas gift piles.

The big questions are: Is there really a Facebook smartphone at all? Has Facebook had enough lead-in time to develop a good product? And will it launch on a random day in November instead of in time with Facebook’s developer conference, where it could attract the enthusiasm of Facebook app writers?

Facebook Skype Integration in Smartphone Apps