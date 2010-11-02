The Controversial Brand

Sometimes I hear some cool controversial new idea like “Print is dead” or “The music industry is dead.”

Those are not only incorrect, they’re shallow observations.

To understand this is shockingly easy: People confuse content with media channels.

The Mistake



While print (the medium) may be dwindling (or dead if you want to be dramatic), editorial content will never die. What are blogs? Editorial. What are some of the cutting-edge edge publications doing to drive new business? Creating editorial on the new medium: The iPad.

So, here’s the checklist:

Myth: “Print is dead.” Truth: “Content and editorial is (and always will be) very much alive.”

“Print is dead.” “Content and editorial is (and always will be) very much alive.” Myth: “The music industry is dead.” Truth: “People love and consume music, live and prerecorded, it’s just how it is distributed that’s changed.”

“The music industry is dead.” “People love and consume music, live and prerecorded, it’s just how it is distributed that’s changed.” Myth: “Advertising is dead.” Truth: “Stupid, unexplored ideas are dead (and always have been). Smart ideas that inspire, motivate, stimulate and empower will always find an avenue to be heard.”

“Advertising is dead.” “Stupid, unexplored ideas are dead (and always have been). Smart ideas that inspire, motivate, stimulate and empower will always find an avenue to be heard.” Myth: “The movie industry is dead.” Truth: “To a company like Blockbuster which built its company on the medium and not the content, yup, nail the coffin. But companies more fluid built on content like Netflix or iTunes, there’s a lot of life in Hollywood.”

The Truth



Closer to the truth is that lazy, ordinary and unimaginative approaches to anything have a short life span–if any lifespan at all.