Selling to China’s Luxury Market 101

With the sheer size of China’s booming luxury market, one can easily be fooled into thinking your product will produce a certain success. As we’re learning more and more the type of luxury buyer you are in fact selling too are far different between one another than you think. More so, if you are not familiar with whom you are selling to within this luxury buying group; it’s simply bad business.

Analyzing the typology of the luxury

consumer in China is difficult at the best of times. It’s very easy to

become lazy and swallow simple analytical theory which states “All

Chinese want luxury brands” when in fact this simply isn’t so. I’d

agree they want Luxury goods, however the term “luxury brands” is

questionable. Research completed by Pierre Xiao Lu in his book Elite China

provides great insight into the psychology of luxury purchase and it’s

subsequent customer groups. The following can be used as a guide to

consider how you wish to tackle this market.

The Four Types of Luxury Consumers in China

1. Luxury Lovers (15% of total luxury buyers)–OK

these are the ones every one talks about. They know exactly what they

want and the status that accompanies the purchase. The majority in this

group are women , representing 60% within the 2 key age groups of 26-30

and 31-55 years of age. Surprisingly the biggest market for this type

of luxury buyer is in Guangzhou, followed by Beijing, Shanghai and

Chengdu. They are not impulsive buyers, rather conspicuous educated

buyers.

TO SELL TO THESE PEOPLE:

You need a big budget. Focus on the design story (how it came about)

and a brand story (that connects emotionally) of the product–that’s

what they’re looking for. The brand must feature in high end fashion

magazines and associated press. Celebrities will help pull attraction,

yet the fashion press will ultimately decide. Throw in a flashy logo

and you have what is called ‘A desired luxury good’

2. Luxury Followers (22% of total luxury buyers)—

This biggest difference between this group and the last is “Impulsiveness” although both groups share traits to follow trends, mass

media and fashion press the “luxury follower” is greatly influenced by

public opinion. Three key factors influence this category:

collectivist, conspicuous and impulsive. A greater majority of women

again at 72%; although a younger age group of 21-25 and 36-40 year

brackets. Chengdu captures over 33% of this market, followed with

Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.

TO SELL TO THESE PEOPLE:

Traditional marketing will tell you ‘Buy up mass media in print and

outdoor’ yet I find it hard to swallow. So consider how you can connect

with them on a mass level using non traditioanl thinking (viral,

online). Sell popular design and worry less about brand history and

story. Purchases a made to show off, so big logos are encouraged.

3. Luxury Intellectuals (35% of total luxury buyers)

–Have their own idea of luxury, less influenced by media and trends

and prefer discrete, classical models of luxury. They are more about

individualistic and personal taste over conspicuous collective

purchase. Buying is rational and functional. Friends and family do

play a role, yet only a minor role in shaping purchase decisions. A

very balanced gender spread, yet women still hold a 55% share of this

group. Age groups are typically in the 21-25 and 31-35yr groups.

Beijing accounts for 42% with the most intellectuals, followed by

Shanghai, Guangzhou and a distant Chengdu.