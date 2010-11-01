iFive: Turkey’s YouTube Ban, Intel’s Fab Plants, Cyberbullying Lessons, Jon Stewart’s Crowd, Israel’s Google Earth Fears

“How’d you like to be late to work this week, Europe?” could be Apple’s new slogan. There’s a bug in iOS that means while your iPhone detects the clocks have gone back–your alarm app doesn’t. Consequently your alarm sounds an hour later than it should. It caught me off guard this morning. Apple? Fix it before Sunday, when the U.S. finally realizes it’s wintertime?

1. Turkey’s just lifted its two-year ban on YouTube, placed initially due to a YouTube user uploading a clip illegally dissing Mustafa Attaturk (modern Turkey’s founder). Why’s this important? It’s a sign that YouTube–and thus Google–again hasn’t bent to a government’s wishes: YouTube didn’t take down the video, a user did.

2. Is Intel’s silicon crown slipping? That’s one way to read news that for the first time it’s giving access to its prized high-tech fab plants to a third party–startup Achronix, which makes programmable chips for high-speed comms. Obviously it’s good news for Achronix, and Intel will be grabbing some cash from the deal. But are its fab plants lying fallow because ARM is doing so well in mobile devices?

3. Cyberbullying lessons–as in lessons to prevent this nasty act, not how to do it well–may soon be a legal requirement in U.S. schools that receive federal money for IT gear. Great news, as the phenomenon is easier than in-person bullying, and seems to be on the rise. Why not pass a law that covers all schools, though? Private school kids would, under this plan, not have to teach kids about the crime?

4. Colbert/Stewart’s the Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear is now over, but the resonance in the media (and political sphere?) is going to last all week: First up is an estimate of the crowd–the same agency that counted Glenn Beck’s August crowd at 87,000 has tallied the Jon Stewart crowd at a monster 215,000. Guess people prefer a humorous stance.

5. Israel’s security chief has publicly complained that Google Earth and smartphones are giving access to intelligence data to terrorists, with a sophistication once only available to governments. It may be a thinly veiled anti-Arab message, given the recent parcel bomb affair. But Yuval Diskin is forgetting one fact: Technology also helped foil this bomb plot.

