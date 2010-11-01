How The Brain Reacts When We Have Too Much To Do [Infographic]

In a prior infographic , I explored the explosion of data and product proliferation and how this increases pressure on our attention (bound by 16 waking hours a day). This attention bottleneck helps to explain why we often feel so overwhelmed. But how does the brain actually cope with information overload? Are there patterns to our behavior?

One set of studies revealed that chronic stress leads to habitual and repetitive behaviors. Nuno Sousa and his colleagues at the University of Minho in Portugal, found that rats that were chronically stressed engaged in rote responses, such as compulsively pressing a bar for food they had no intention of eating. Researchers discovered that the regions of the brain associated with conscious decision-making and goal-directed behaviors had shriveled, while brain sectors associated with habit-formation thrived.

Entrenched Traffic Patterns

Another study led by Professor Sandy Pentland at MIT’s Media Lab, equipped people with mobile devices to track their location around the Boston area and found that the daily traffic patterns of participants were so entrenched that a computer algorithm could predict for almost 90% of participants where they would go next. As location-based technology becomes mainstream, data from companies such as Foursquare, Gowalla, Twitter, and Facebook Places will add to this body of research providing further insight on human daily routines.

Do you Sleep-Shop?

J. Sainsbury, a major grocer in the U.K. found that even though the average grocery store stocks 30,000+ SKUs, most shoppers tend to buy the same 150 items every week. Walk into any grocery store and you will see shoppers preoccupied with cell phones in their ear automatically tossing pasta from the shelf into their cart.