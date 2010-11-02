Positive to Negative to Positive: Rebranding California Food Stamps

It should be the most popular state government program: credit for groceries, so you can feed your family when times are tough. Unfortunately, there’s a huge social stigma attached to the program, and especially the name food stamps. This, of course, is due to America’s obsession with the “just world” fallacy , that people get what they deserve, despite massive and frequent evidence to the contrary.



You’re on food stamps? It must be because you’re too lazy to get a job. And if you are, you’re probably using them to buy Max-sized bags of Cheetos, to feed your kids for breakfast.

That’s the stereotype, based on, well, stereotypes. But the stereotype has real-world results. Lots of people who are eligible for food stamps don’t receive them (less than half!), and those that do have to put up with glares from fellow shoppers. This is definitely a situation that could be improved by some creative marketing.

So in October, the new name for California’s food stamp program was announced: CalFresh. The goal of the renaming is to shed negative associations with Food Stamps and increase the participation rates in food insecure households. (What a great phrase! The food in my house seems pretty secure: it’s not falling off the shelves, and it doesn’t seem to have any self-esteem issues. But I think I need to stop putting the Kraft slices next to the aged Swiss Gruyere; I don’t want the poor cheese food to feel any worse about itself.)

The federal government had the same goal in October 2008 when they renamed the food stamp program to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP. Program participation increased 40% from October 2008 to July 2010. So, it seems to have worked, to a certain extent. SNAP is still bogged down by welfare associations rather than the idea of nourishment for health. Fortunately, states can put their own spin on the program name. California’s choice of CalFresh launch includes a clean new logo and tagline.

I like it. Obviously the main message is about choosing fresh food over Cheetos. And the use of “Cal-” in the name ties it to many other state programs like CalPERS, Caltrain, CalJOBS, Caltrans, etc.

It’s short and catchy and really seems to impart a positive spin to the program. A card with the CalFresh name on it is a lot more friendly and, dare I say it, classy than food stamps, which reeks of charity and second-class-citizenship. (Remember Green Stamps? Those were for people, like my family, who bought everything on sale and at Sears. It’s also a throwback to the rationing stamps of WW2, and no one wants to go back to that.)